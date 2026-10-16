Backstage News On Shotzi Signing With TNA Wrestling

Shotzi’s recent signing with TNA Wrestling has reportedly brought her time with Major League Wrestling (MLW) to an end, despite the promotion having creative plans for her extending into 2027.

According to Fightful Select, MLW had been interested in continuing its working relationship with the former WWE Superstar and had already developed plans for her future involvement with the company.

However, Shotzi’s decision to sign with TNA this week has reportedly resulted in those plans being abandoned, effectively ending her run with MLW.

The report noted that MLW officials were aware of the possibility that Shotzi could pursue opportunities with another promotion.

As a result, the company had already prepared alternative creative directions for its women’s division in the event that she decided to leave.

While MLW had hoped to continue working with Shotzi well into next year, her move to TNA means the promotion will now proceed with those alternative plans.

Shotzi recently made her TNA debut during a television taping, marking the beginning of a new chapter in her professional wrestling career following her departure from WWE.

The move also brings an end to her reported future plans with MLW, although specific details regarding the creative direction originally intended for her have not been disclosed.

It remains to be seen how TNA intends to utilize Shotzi moving forward and what role she will play in the company’s women’s division.