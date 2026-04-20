Backstage News On The Demon vs. Dominik Mysterio At WrestleMania 42

WWE veteran Finn Bálor made a triumphant return to his alter ego, “The Demon,” for the first time in three years, defeating Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day in a Street Fight at WrestleMania 42 Night Two on Sunday.

Bálor won the match by delivering the Coup de Grâce through a table, marking his first victory with the Demon persona since 2019, when he defeated Andrade to retain the WWE Intercontinental Title at WWE Super ShowDown.

The Street Fight stipulation was added to the match during the WrestleMania 42 Night Two Kickoff Show. According to a report from Fightful Select, this change was implemented at the last minute because the WrestleMania 42 card featured a high number of singles matches.

The stipulation was also intended to provide more variety and differentiate this match from the other singles bouts on the card.

It’s unclear what the future holds for both Bálor and Mysterio and how this will impact their storyline moving forward.