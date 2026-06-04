Booker T Says ‘Finisher Spam’ Has Become A Major Problem In Wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes the increasing use of multiple finishers in modern wrestling matches is beginning to dilute the impact of what should be a match-ending move.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast alongside co-host Brad Gilmore, Booker agreed with Gilmore’s criticism of what many fans refer to as “finisher spam” — the practice of wrestlers repeatedly hitting their finishing maneuvers during a match before finally securing a victory.

The discussion stemmed from WWE Clash in Italy, where Brock Lesnar reportedly needed seven F5s to put away Oba Femi in one of the event’s headline matches.

Gilmore explained that he noticed the issue more than once throughout the show and questioned whether the repeated use of finishers has become excessive. “I don’t like that, because it’s called a finisher,” Gilmore said.

While acknowledging that kicking out of a finisher can be effective when it serves a larger narrative, Gilmore pointed to Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25 as an example of when the formula worked. “There was a story that it was built into. It wasn’t just hitting a big move to get a big reaction and a kickout.”

Booker agreed, arguing that overusing finishing moves ultimately weakens their significance. “No, you’re not old school in your way of thinking. I think that’s a huge problem.”

The conversation eventually expanded beyond finishers and into a broader discussion about the evolution of wrestling styles across different promotions.

Gilmore compared WWE’s presentation to AEW’s approach, leading Booker to reflect on how competition has historically pushed wrestlers and promotions to elevate their performances.

Drawing from his experiences during the Monday Night Wars, Booker recalled how WWE’s roster consistently raised the bar while competing directly with WCW. “Those guys went out there on Monday night in the middle of that square circle, and they brought it.”

Booker admitted that during his WCW run, he often looked across at WWE’s talent roster and wished he had the opportunity to be part of what they were building. “A lot of those nights I was wishing I was over there getting a chance to be a part of that.”

Despite the changes in wrestling over the years, Booker believes competition remains one of the industry’s greatest driving forces. In his view, the current landscape continues to motivate performers and promotions alike to improve their product. “You run faster when somebody’s chasing you.”

The debate surrounding finishers has become increasingly common among wrestling fans in recent years, particularly as major matches frequently feature multiple kickouts following moves that once ended contests immediately. While some view the trend as an effective way to create drama, Booker T clearly falls into the camp that believes less can often be more when it comes to preserving the impact of a finishing move.