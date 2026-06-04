Former WWE Star Recalls Bizarre Bail Jumper Encounters

Former WWE star Steve Blackman may have left the squared circle years ago, but it turns out his post-wrestling career has provided just as many unbelievable stories as his time in the ring.

Appearing on the Stories of Briscoe and Bradshaw podcast, Blackman discussed his life after WWE and revealed some remarkable experiences from his bail bonds business in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, which he has operated for the past 18 years.

Known throughout WWE as one of the toughest and most intimidating figures in the locker room, Blackman shared two memorable stories involving bail jumpers that certainly lived up to his reputation.

One case involved a fugitive who had successfully avoided capture and proved difficult to locate.

According to Blackman, a member of his team created a fake online profile and spent an entire week developing a relationship with the target. “After seven days, he bit on it,” Blackman said.

Once the meeting was arranged, Blackman and his team prepared an operation to intercept the suspect.

His crew secured a large area and waited for the man to arrive. “He came walking over, and when I saw him, I took off running. It was a high bail. I sprinted at him, grabbed him, and pinned him against a garage door.”

The fugitive reportedly admitted he suspected the situation was too good to be true. “He goes, ‘I knew better. I knew this was a setup, and I still showed up.’ He couldn’t resist after thinking he’s been talking to this girl for a week.”

Blackman also recalled a particularly unusual case involving a man weighing approximately 525 pounds who had failed to appear in court.

According to Blackman, other bondsmen were unwilling to take the case because the individual had previously been held in another county. Blackman personally bailed him out, only for the man to disappear afterward.

After spending several days searching, Blackman eventually located the fugitive and surrounded the apartment complex where he was staying before calling him directly.

“I said, ‘Dude, you’re kidding me, right? Nobody would get you out but me. I’m the only person who got you out. You’re going to screw me by not going to court?’ I said, ‘Are you standing right inside the door?’ He goes, ‘Yes.’ I said, ‘Okay, get the hell out of the way, because I’m going to drive my truck straight through that front door. I’m coming in one minute. I’m going to drive right through the wall.’”

The response Blackman received was not what he expected. “If you get me a pizza, I’ll go with you.”

Fortunately for everyone involved, the situation was resolved without any property damage. “We got him a pizza,” Blackman said. “He came along.”

Blackman explained that operating in Harrisburg has been beneficial because of the relationships he has built over the years. “I’ve bailed out so many of the guys in Harrisburg. I know so many family members and friends, and I only live ten minutes from the jail. Most of the guys I bail out are from this area, so I have a pretty good rapport.”

That said, he acknowledged that trust is not always easy in the profession. “You certainly can’t be dumb enough to trust half of them, because they’re just going to lie to you to get out. But a lot of them I’ve worked with before, so it’s okay.”

In addition to his bail bonds business, Blackman revealed that he also operated an MMA school for 13 years. Several fighters who trained under him went on to compete at the highest level of the sport. “Four of his fighters eventually reached the UFC.”

Looking back on his unconventional post-WWE path, Blackman made it clear that the profession has been a perfect fit for him. “It works for me.”

While many fans remember Blackman for his martial arts skills, kendo stick attacks, and memorable WWE run, his latest stories show that “The Lethal Weapon” has continued living an equally fascinating life long after stepping away from professional wrestling.