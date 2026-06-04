WWE Hall Of Famer Criticizes WWE’s Booking Of Giulia During RAW In Italy

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes WWE missed a valuable opportunity with Giulia during this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Italy.

As seen on the June 1, 2026 edition of Raw, Women’s World Champion Iyo Sky emerged victorious in a Queen of the Ring qualifying four-way match, securing the win by pinning Giulia. The result advanced Sky further into the tournament while handing Giulia a high-profile loss in front of the Italian crowd.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray expressed his disappointment with both the match finish and what he viewed as a missed opportunity to further connect Giulia with the audience in Turin.

“I did not like the fact that Giulia ate the pin. And I don’t think a lot of people know this, although they did say it on commentary during her entrance, Giulia is Italian. Giulia is half-Italian and she’s half-Japanese. Giulia speaks fluent Italian. I would have loved to have seen Giulia some promo time, make more of a connection with that crowd, and not do the J-O-B.”

Ray argued that WWE could have taken advantage of the setting by allowing Giulia to address the live audience in their native language before the match.

“They’re in Italy last night. That would’ve been a great opportunity to have her cut a thirty second promo. ‘Ciao Torino. Il sono Giulia.’ Start talking in Italian, and then ‘Forza Torino’ [or] whatever. Like, give her a little something. Nothing. We have one talent of Italian descent, who speaks the language. I’ll be damned if I’m not going to throw her out there to cut a promo to get the crowd going.”

Giulia has been one of WWE’s most heavily discussed international signings in recent years, building a strong reputation through her work in Japan before joining the company. Her appearance in Italy marked a unique opportunity to showcase another aspect of her background, something Bully Ray believes WWE should have utilized more effectively.

Despite the loss, Giulia remains one of the most promising stars in WWE’s women’s division and is expected to continue playing a prominent role moving forward. However, Ray’s comments have sparked debate among fans regarding whether WWE missed a chance to create a stronger hometown-style connection between Giulia and the Italian audience.

As the Queen of the Ring tournament continues, it remains to be seen how WWE will position Giulia following her elimination and whether the company will further explore her Italian heritage in future appearances overseas.