Ric Flair Issues Bold Message To Haters Following Recent Controversy

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has once again addressed criticism directed at him on social media, posting a pair of messages on X over the last 24 hours in which he defended his legacy, challenged anonymous detractors, and urged critics to recognize his impact on the professional wrestling industry.

The comments come just days after a highly publicized series of posts regarding his strained relationship with his son, David Flair, generated significant discussion online before being deleted.

In the first message, Flair highlighted his accomplishments in wrestling and the financial success he believes he helped create for countless people throughout his career.

“If All Of You Haters Don’t Realize What I Have Done In The Business Of Professional Wrestling To Make A Fortune For A Lot Of People, Let Me Remind You. 300 Times A Year, One Hour A Night For 10 Years. This Is A Chapter In Life That Will Never Be Replaced Or Duplicated. Get Back To Me When You’ve Been There. From Now On- Don’t Call Me Ric, Call Me LEGEND!”

Flair followed that up with another post directed toward anonymous social media users.

“What’s Sad Is All The People That Hate Under An Alias. Let’s Have Your Real Names And Identity. I’ll Talk To You All Individually. We Can Explain Our Differences In Opinion. Dial 1-800-Ric Flair Famous. Get Back To Me. I’ve Got More Money Than I Have Time! I’m Tired Of All The Social Media Trolls.”

The remarks come on the heels of a series of posts Flair made between May 28 and May 30 that centered on David Flair, whose legal surname is Fliehr.

The controversy began when Flair posted a trademark-related warning concerning the use of the “Flair” name. Many fans quickly connected the message to David’s North Carolina-based company, Green Flair Recycling.

Flair later escalated the matter with an Instagram post discussing the state of their relationship, claiming they had been estranged for nearly a decade.

“The Relationship Was Gone 9 Years Ago. I’m Sorry And Sad That It Has Come To This. I’ve Tried My Best To Fix Things Over The Years Only To Be Rejected Because Your Wife Runs Your Life.”

A subsequent post on May 30 clarified that Flair was not pursuing legal action against his son, but he again addressed the use of the Flair name and raised additional grievances.

“I’m Obviously Not Suing My Son. Just Reminding Him That You Can’t Have The Best Of Both Worlds. Use Your God Given Name, Fliehr, Which Isn’t Worth A Cup Of Coffee. Or Your Wife’s Name, Who Has Had 3 Generations Of Success. Also, Please Don’t Sell My Robes That I Let You Use During Your Career As You Have Already Sold One. You’re 47 Years Old. Now Stand On Your Own Two Feet Please.”

All of the posts related to David Flair were later removed from Flair’s social media accounts.

While neither Ric Flair nor David Flair has publicly provided further details regarding the dispute since the posts were deleted, the situation continues to attract attention from wrestling fans, particularly given the deeply personal nature of the comments and Flair’s status as one of the most iconic figures in professional wrestling history.