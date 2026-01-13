Backstage News On The Motor City Machine Guns’ Status

According to PWInsider.com, pro wrestling legends and WWE stars the Motor City Machine Guns, consisting of Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin, are set to appear at this weekend’s AAA taping after being absent from WWE television for nearly two months.

The report also mentioned that AAA’s show on January 17th will mark the promotion’s debut on FOX Mexico.

The event will feature prominent names, including WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, The Judgment Day’s AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio, El Hijo del Vikingo, Penta, Rey Fenix, El Grande Americano, and Dragon Lee.

Shelley and Sabin last appeared on WWE television during the November 21, 2025 episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

In that match, they teamed up with Rey Fenix, Sami Zayn, and Shinsuke Nakamura to face Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, Talla Tonga, and JC Mateo in a Survivor Series Elimination Match. The MFTs emerged victorious in that contest.