Backstage News On The Partnership Between WWE NXT And AJPW

WWE NXT star Charlie Dempsey, son of the legendary William Regal, challenged reigning AJPW Triple Crown Champion Katsuhiko Nakajima for his title in a recent AJPW event, but would unfortunately come up short.

According to Hochi News, WWE reached out to Simon Kelly Inoki, son-in-law of Japanese pro wrestling legend Antonio Inoki and it was Simon Inoki who negotiated Dempsey’s participation in the AJPW match.

Simon Inoki is the current director of the Inoki Genome Federation and was the former president of NJPW.