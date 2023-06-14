Backstage News On Top NXT Talent Heading To The WWE Main Roster

As seen this week, there is more WWE talent on NXT, and there will be more to come.

Fans can expect to see a “few more” main roster talent on NXT soon, according to WWE insider Boozer Rasslin. In addition, more NXT talent can be expected to appear on RAW and SmackDown. This year, it has been reported that names like Bron Breakker and Ilja Dragunov are on their way to the main roster. Both men will “have their time” before moving, according to the insider.

“A lot of roster movement as i mentioned after Mania. Expect to see names go around until they balance every brand,” the insider stated.

The insider also added, “Few NXT talents will jump to Raw n SD soon. Dragunov Bron and more will have their time before moving.”

All of this is part of Nick Khan’s effort to turn NXT into a viable third brand as the company looks to include NXT in their media rights package. According to the WWE insider, everyone supports Khan’s vision.

Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Bron Breakker at NXT Gold Rush in two weeks, while Carmelo Hayes will defend against Baron Corbin. The show’s rating will be the first big indicator of whether the latest moves are working to boost TV ratings.