Backstage News On Undisputed WWE Title Match At WrestleMania 42

In the main event of last Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Drew McIntyre defeated Cody Rhodes in a Three Stages of Hell Match, becoming the new Undisputed WWE Champion.

This development has sparked interest as WrestleMania season approaches, especially since fans were anticipating Rhodes facing Roman Reigns at The Show of Shows in Las Vegas this April.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, while the situation is fluid, it seems likely that the third match between Rhodes and Reigns will still take place at WrestleMania 42. However, he is unsure whether the Undisputed WWE Championship will be contested in that match. Meltzer also speculated that if Rhodes and Reigns don’t face each other at The Grandest Stage of Them All, Rhodes could end up battling Brock Lesnar, while McIntyre might face Reigns.

Regarding Reigns’ return to WWE television, Meltzer noted a mistake in a company advertisement that indicated Reigns would be returning soon.

It will be interesting to see how WWE builds up to a potential Reigns match at WrestleMania 42, as he has been absent since Survivor Series: WarGames, where there were strong hints of a third match between him and Rhodes.