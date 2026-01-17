Backstage News On Why LA Knight Did Not Appear On WWE RAW

Fans anticipating the return of LA Knight during WWE’s recent European tour were left waiting when “The Megastar” did not appear on Monday Night Raw from Düsseldorf, Germany, on January 11. Despite a stacked show featuring many of Raw’s top names, Knight was notably absent—and a new report has clarified why.

According to Fightful Select, Knight ultimately was not brought overseas for the Germany dates. Early internal travel documentation had seemingly listed him for the tour, which fueled speculation that his return might take place on European soil. However, those plans were either adjusted or never fully confirmed.

Fightful stated: “To debunk ourselves, we were told LA Knight was not brought to Germany. He was on some internal travel plans, but wasn’t brought over.”

That clarification confirms there was administrative groundwork in place for a potential appearance, but the final decision was to keep Knight stateside.

Knight has been out of action for more than a month, last appearing on WWE television on December 8, 2025. His absence is tied to a storyline injury following a brutal on-screen attack by The Vision and Bronson Reed. The angle left Knight with a kayfabe cracked sternum—an injury WWE formally acknowledged on the December 15 episode of Raw, announcing that he would be out “indefinitely.”

The severity of the assault has been used to generate heat for Reed and The Vision while protecting Knight during his time away from the ring. For now, fans will have to continue waiting to see when—and where—LA Knight makes his long-anticipated return.