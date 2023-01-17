Backstage News on William Regal and Johnny Gargano at WWE RAW

New WWE Vice President of Global Talent Development William Regal is backstage for tonight’s RAW from Cincinnati, according to PWInsider. Regal will be at all future RAW and SmackDown TV tapings, as he has been at a number of recent tapings. He did not attend the NXT New Year’s Evil taping last week.

Regal will be at RAW with his son, as PWMania.com previously reported that NXT Superstar Charlie Dempsey was brought to the show, most likely for pre-RAW WWE Main Event tapings.

Johnny Gargano has been booked for tonight’s RAW, but he is unlikely to appear. Gargano is currently out with an ankle injury, as previously stated. You can read his most recent comments on his impending return by clicking here.