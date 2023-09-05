Backstage News On WWE Changing Original Plans For Monday’s RAW

WWE Monday Night Raw this week saw JD McDonagh pick up a win over Sami Zayn.

The friend of The Judgment Day squared off against the former WWE Tag-Team Champion after stepping up on behalf of Dominik Mysterio when Zayn challenged him to a match for being responsible for he and Kevin Owens losing their titles at WWE Payback.

PWInsider.com is reporting that although he was at the show backstage at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, Kevin Owens was not used on the show, with Zayn even announcing during a promo segment that “The Prize Fighter” was not at the show this week.

The report states that WWE originally had Owens penciled in for the McDonagh match, but opted against the decision, instead having Zayn take the spot.