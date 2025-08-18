ESPN’s Direct-To-Consumer Service & Enhanced App Launching August 21

ESPN issued the following:

ESPN’s Direct-to-Consumer Service and Enhanced App Launching August 21

All of ESPN. All in One Place. Ahead of Marquee Sports Season

BRISTOL, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ESPN will launch its new previously announced direct-to-consumer streaming service on Thursday, August 21, bringing the full suite of ESPN networks and services – within an enhanced ESPN App with new, personalized features and functionality – directly to fans.

Timed for a marquee stretch of live sports programming across ESPN platforms, the launch of ESPN DTC coincides with the start of the college football and NFL seasons, US Open tennis, international soccer, women’s college soccer, volleyball, field hockey, and more – with the start of the WNBA playoffs, PLL playoffs, and NBA and NHL seasons, as well as UFC and WWE events just around the corner.

Designed to give fans more choice and flexibility, ESPN DTC will offer two plans, including an unlimited plan for $29.99/month that gives fans access to all of ESPN’s linear networks – ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN, ACCN, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes – in addition to ESPN on ABC, ESPN+, ESPN3, SECN+, and ACCNX, covering 47,000 live events each year, on-demand replays, studio shows, original programming, and more. Bundling opportunities for the ESPN unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu include a special offer at launch for $29.99/month for the first 12 months.

All subscribers to ESPN’s unlimited plan – either through ESPN DTC or a traditional Pay TV provider – will have live and on-demand access to all of ESPN’s leading studio shows – including SportsCenter, Get Up, First Take, NFL Live, The Pat McAfee Show, Pardon the Interruption, College GameDay, NBA Today, Inside the NBA, The Rich Eisen Show, and more – plus a robust, on-demand library featuring 30 for 30 films, ESPN Originals, replays, and more.

The enhanced ESPN App will introduce a more personalized, dynamic viewing experience for fans. New features will include updated multiview options, integrated game stats, betting information, fantasy sports and commerce, along with a personalized SC For You.

For more details, including subscription pricing, bundle options and more, visit https://bit.ly/ESPNDTC.