WWE Clash In Paris Coming To Select Movie Theaters On August 31

FANS CAN WATCH THE FIRST-EVER WWE® PREMIUM LIVE EVENT IN PARIS – CLASH IN PARIS® – ON THE BIG SCREEN

Tickets Are Now Available On Fandango

Los Angeles, CA (August 18, 2025, 9am PT/ 12pm ET) – The battle begins now! Tickets to watch the first-ever WWEClash in Paris in theaters are now available on Fandango. Wrestling fans can feel the heat of the ring live in theaters nationwide on Sunday, August 31 at 2pm ET. The event marks the first time a WWE Premium Live Event will be held in Paris, and fans can watch it live at their local movie theater.

Don’t miss 17-time WWE world champion John Cena take on Logan Paul in a match for the ages, as well as Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, CM Punk and LA Knight in a four-way match for the World Heavyweight Championship, and more.

Don’t forget to use Fandango’s new Round-Up feature to round up your movie ticket purchase to the nearest dollar and donate the balance to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, helping empower youth while enhancing moviegoing experiences for members.

Witness an event wrestling fans will never forget and get tickets for WWE Clash in Paris on Fandango today!

About Fandango

Fandango digital network provides unrivaled, instant access to all things movies and TV, enhancing fan enjoyment across the entire entertainment journey. The portfolio serves more than 50 million unique visitors per month and includes leading online movie ticketer, Fandango, which tickets for 31,000 U.S. movie screens; world-renowned entertainment review site, Rotten Tomatoes; and Fandango at Home (previously Vudu), the on-demand streaming service offering the industry’s best selection of 4K UHD titles and more than 250,000 new release and catalogue movies and next day TV shows.

About WWE

WWE® is the global leader in sports entertainment. The company creates and delivers original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, premium live events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion households worldwide in more than 20 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, The CW and Netflix. In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to all premium live events, a variety of original programming and a massive video-on-demand library. Netflix is the exclusive home for WWE programming around the world, other than select international markets. WWE is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO). Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.