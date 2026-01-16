Backstage News On WWE Creative Roles Following Internal Reshuffle

Earlier this month, reports surfaced indicating that WWE had quietly made minor adjustments to its internal creative structure. New insight has now been provided regarding how several key figures operate behind the scenes.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline, individuals such as William Regal, Michael Hayes, Paul Heyman, and WWE President Nick Khan all have clearly defined—but distinct—roles within WWE’s creative ecosystem.

Meltzer explained that Regal’s responsibilities are often misunderstood, noting that his role does not involve scripting storylines or booking decisions.

“William Regal’s role isn’t really creative. His role is to critique the style and believability of the matches during the shows.”

Regal is said to focus on in-ring presentation, match structure, and realism, offering feedback intended to elevate the overall quality of performances rather than shaping narrative direction.

By contrast, Michael Hayes remains directly involved in the creative process on event days, particularly for WWE’s biggest shows.

“Michael Hayes is a day of the show producer and is part of the creative on the biggest shows.”

Meanwhile, Paul Heyman continues to play a key role in shaping WWE’s long-term storytelling. Meltzer noted that Heyman is involved in broader creative discussions while also working closely with a select group of talent.

“Paul Heyman is involved with the long-term discussions as well as being hands on with the creative of his people which include The Vision, [Brock] Lesnar and [Roman] Reigns.”

Meltzer also addressed ongoing speculation surrounding WWE President Nick Khan’s influence on creative decisions. While the company has publicly downplayed Khan’s involvement, Meltzer suggested the reality is more nuanced.

“Nick Khan, even though it’s denied publicly, also has a voice when it comes to creative, but the only one he deals with is Paul Levesque [Triple H] and doesn’t directly deal with the creative team.”

As WWE continues to refine its internal processes under the leadership of Paul Levesque, these clarifications provide a clearer picture of how authority and collaboration are structured behind the scenes—highlighting a creative system built on specialized roles rather than a single unified writing voice.