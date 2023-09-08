Backstage News On WWE’s Current Plans For LA Knight

WWE appears to be getting behind LA Knight’s fan movement in the future, with the company rewarding him behind the scenes with a new contract and how they use him on television.

Knight’s current push began following the August 5th SummerSlam PLE, where he began a new program with The Miz. Knight defeated the former WWE Champion in a singles match at Payback, which was refereed by John Cena as a special guest.

Cena endorsed Knight to the fans after the match. Coming out of the show, Knight was positioned as the top babyface on the internal SmackDown roster.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Knight and WWE officials have been negotiating a new long-term contract, which is said to be either nearing completion or already signed. It’s thought to be a five-year contract.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Knight would receive a megapush due to his strong numbers across all notable business metrics.

Meltzer wrote, “Knight is expected to get a megapush going forward given that the ratings for his segments and his merchandise sales have both been very strong.”