Backstage News On WWE’s Latest ID Talent Signings

According to Fightful Select, WWE held an EVOLVE taping this past week, where several WWE ID talents were revealed.

Notorious Mimi, who appeared using her previous ring name, Sloane Jacobs, is confirmed to be among the new signees. The report also mentioned that Valentina Rossi, who previously worked as an enhancement talent in AEW, has signed a WWE ID deal.

Additionally, Fallyn Grey has signed a deal with WWE as an ID prospect, and freelance wrestler Airica Demia is also being brought on as a WWE ID prospect. Following up on a previous report from Bodyslam+, Demia will now compete under the ring name Anya Rune.

Jacobs is a former WWE star; she signed with the promotion in early 2022 after a successful tryout session. She performed in NXT under the name Sloane Jacobs but was released from her contract in November 2022. Last month, she announced on social media that she would be participating in another tryout session. Rossi wrestled under the ring name Gianna Capri.

Grey will be using the ring name Veronica Haven, for which WWE recently filed a trademark. Demia, a second-generation wrestler, has competed for the WWE ID Women’s Championship twice and has also appeared in NWA and ROH.