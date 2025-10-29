Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For AAA’s Guerra De Titanes Event

As reported by PWMania.com, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio appeared in a video message during the AAA Heroes Inmortales XVII event last weekend.

He announced that the Mexican promotion will host its Guerra de Titanes event in December and that he will make an appearance at the upcoming show.

According to PWInsider.com, Guerra de Titanes is being promoted to be as significant as AAA’s other major events, such as Worlds Collide.

The report also mentioned that a total of 60 stars are expected to participate in the event. Since WWE acquired AAA, the company has regularly showcased WWE Superstars under the AAA banner, and TNA Wrestling stars have also made appearances in AAA this year.

AAA Guerra de Titanes is scheduled for Saturday, December 20th, at the Arena Guadalajara in Guadalajara, Mexico. Tickets for the event will go on sale on October 31 through Superboletos.