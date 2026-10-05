Backstage Notes From Recent AEW Collision Taping In Kentucky

Several backstage notes have emerged from AEW’s recent Collision taping in Highland Heights, Kentucky.

According to Fightful Select, AEW operated with a particularly light crew for the event. The entire taping ran approximately two hours and 20 minutes when including the dark matches held outside of the televised portion of the show.

Highland Heights also put AEW just across the river from Cincinnati ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals the following day. A number of AEW wrestlers attended the NFL game.

The taping provided another opportunity for Sting’s son, Garrett Borden, to gain in-ring experience. Borden competed in a dark match and picked up a victory over Kiran Grey.

Another non-televised match saw Brady Booker team with Billy Gunn to defeat The Premier Athletes.

Booker competed with his thumb taped after suffering an injury while appearing on Survivor.