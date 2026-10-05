Samoa Joe Reveals He Landed Twisted Metal Role Just Hours After Being Fired By WWE

Samoa Joe has reflected on the difficult period surrounding his two WWE departures and revealed that an opportunity to star in Twisted Metal arrived just hours after he was fired for the second time.

Speaking with Craig Altman of Grace Family Church, the AEW star recalled how a concussion had effectively brought his in-ring career to a halt at the time, leading WWE to move him into a commentary role.

Joe was eventually released by WWE before being brought back and moving into a more corporate position. However, following changes within the company’s corporate structure, he found himself out of a job again just months later.

“I had received a concussion, my career was essentially over, and I was sent to the commentary desk, which was awesome. I had a good time, but during that time, I was let go and fired. I was hired back, miraculously, thankfully, and I moved into a more corporate position. But then the corporate structure changed, and two months later, I found myself fired again.

It was a rough morning, obviously. It’s hard to explain how that happened so close together in a matter of a few weeks. But I remember walking in at this point, being this far into the journey, and looking at my wife and saying, ‘I got fired.’

I remember her looking up at me and going, ‘Ah, it’s all right. God’s got this. We’re going to be fine. We prayed on this already. Wow, it’s going to work out.’

And it took me years, you know, and this is one of several instances where this happened. But for the first time recently, I remember looking back at her with the utmost confidence, knowing she was absolutely right.

Fast-forward to four hours later, I received a phone call from a friend I hadn’t spoken to in upwards of 15 years. He calls me and goes, ‘Hey, listen. I don’t know what your schedule is. I don’t know if you’re busy. I haven’t talked to you in forever, but I’m doing a brand-new TV show for Peacock. I’d love you to come in and star in it. Please, please, please, will you send me an audition tape? I think you’re the right guy for the job.’

And lo and behold, I started Twisted Metal. I walked back into the room, looked at my wife, and said, ‘Well, I’m now starring in a TV series, so I think everything’s okay.’

She said, ‘Told you it would all work out.’”

Joe ultimately landed the role of Sweet Tooth in Peacock’s Twisted Metal, providing the physical performance for the character.

The opportunity marked an unexpected turn following his second WWE departure, arriving only hours after Joe learned that his time with the company had once again come to an end.