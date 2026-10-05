Jacques Rougeau Denies “Tantrum” Report Over AEW Tribute Video Controversy

Jacques Rougeau has pushed back against a report claiming he “threw a tantrum backstage” after AEW declined to air a planned tribute video honoring the Rougeau family at AEW Redemption.

Jacques and Raymond Rougeau appeared during the Redemption pre-show alongside Matt Menard for a segment celebrating the legendary wrestling family. However, a tribute video that had been prepared for the occasion was ultimately not shown.

It was subsequently reported that Jacques had agreed to provide AEW with the video himself, but that the finished product contained copyrighted footage and music the company did not have clearance to use, as well as AI-generated material AEW did not want to air. With the issues reportedly discovered shortly before the show, there was said to be insufficient time to produce a replacement.

The same report alleged that Jacques “threw a tantrum backstage” after being informed that the video would not air.

Speaking with Wrestling Life with Ben Veal, Rougeau disputed that account and claimed the video had actually been submitted to AEW and approved approximately six weeks before the event.

“The night they were supposed to honor us, I had a video made six weeks before. We made a video tribute to make it accurate. A simple video. We sent it to them. They approved it six weeks before. When we got there, an hour before, some guy came up to me and said, ‘Jacques, we won’t be able to play your video. There is some AI in there. There is some music.’

“I said, ‘We have the rights to the music. Go tell your producer that this was approved six weeks ago. We need to put this video out. It’s our tribute.’ The guy goes to the truck and comes back five minutes later. ‘We won’t be able to do. The music.’”

Rougeau said he explained that the person responsible for the music was at the venue and that they had the necessary rights. He admitted becoming frustrated with the situation and told Raymond Rougeau that he believed the video should be shown.

“‘No, the guy who did the music is right here. We have the rights.’ He went back to the truck again. I’m telling Raymond, ‘This is bullshit. They have to play this video. It’s our moment.’ Raymond and Jeremy Prophet were telling me, ‘It’s okay. Go out there and take what they want to give you.’”

Despite his disappointment, Rougeau said he ultimately accepted AEW’s decision when he was told for the final time that the video could not be aired.

“The guy comes back and says, ‘Jacques, we won’t be able to play it.’ I said, ‘Okay, no worries.’ I was very disappointed, but it is what it is. We went out there, had this beautiful segment, hugs with Tony Khan after. Everyone loved it.”

Rougeau directly denied the characterization that he had thrown a backstage tantrum, describing that version of events as “lies” and maintaining that he never raised his voice during the disagreement.

According to Rougeau’s account, while he strongly disagreed with the last-minute decision and argued for the tribute video to be shown, he ultimately accepted the call before participating in the planned ceremony without further incident.