Backstage Reaction To Recent WWE ID Departures

New backstage details have emerged regarding WWE’s ID developmental program, including changes to the original plans for the WWE ID Women’s Championship and concerns reportedly raised by several WWE Superstars following recent departures.

According to Fightful Select, Brooke Havok was previously considered for a run with the WWE ID Women’s Championship, with creative plans at one stage calling for her to defeat Laynie Luck for the title.

However, those plans were abandoned after Havok suffered a torn ACL, an injury expected to keep her out of action for approximately one year.

Havok was also reportedly being considered for a WWE ID contract, although it remains unclear whether an agreement was ever finalized.

The championship ultimately changed hands when Monica Monroe defeated Luck, ending her 320-day reign.

The victory marked the first time the WWE ID Women’s Championship had changed hands through a successful title challenge. Inaugural champion Kylie Rae previously relinquished the title due to pregnancy.

Meanwhile, the WWE ID program has reportedly become a topic of discussion backstage following the departures of Luck and Marcus Mathers.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Luck’s agreement with WWE ID was not renewed, with news of her departure emerging on Thursday.

Mathers confirmed his own exit on Friday, announcing that his time with the program had officially concluded after two years.

According to the report, several WWE Superstars have privately questioned the direction of the developmental initiative following the departures, particularly because both wrestlers were established names on the independent scene.

Mathers, 22, was regarded as one of the more prominent young independent talents involved in WWE ID, having competed for promotions including Game Changer Wrestling and Beyond Wrestling.

Luck, meanwhile, had been a central figure in the women’s division, holding the WWE ID Women’s Championship for nearly 11 months before losing the title to Monroe.

Despite the recent departures, WWE reportedly continues to recruit talent through the initiative.

The company is said to have offered WWE ID contracts to at least five wrestlers who participated in its latest tryouts, although no additional full developmental signings have been confirmed.

The report suggests that WWE remains active in identifying new independent talent, even as questions have reportedly emerged internally about the program’s direction and the departures of some of its more recognizable performers.