New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Crowned On SmackDown

WWE crowned new Women’s Tag Team Champions during the October 9, 2026, episode of SmackDown at the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana, following an unexpected change to the originally advertised championship match.

Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley defeated Fatal Influence’s Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid to capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships during Friday night’s Money in the Bank go-home show.

The match was initially scheduled to feature Charlotte Flair teaming with Paxley against the reigning champions. However, those plans were disrupted when Flair was attacked backstage by Jade Cargill and her associates earlier in the evening.

Following the assault, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis informed Flair that Cargill and her group had been removed from the building.

Despite being injured, Flair insisted that Bliss replace her as Paxley’s partner in the championship match.

Aldis approved the substitution and announced that everyone would be banned from ringside to prevent further interference.

Later in the broadcast, Bliss and Paxley challenged Henley and Reid in a competitive encounter, with Fatal Influence controlling several portions of the match.

The closing sequence saw Henley attempt to pin Paxley while Reid tried to provide additional leverage from the ropes.

However, the referee spotted Reid’s attempted interference and prevented the champions from gaining an unfair advantage.

Bliss then neutralized Reid at ringside by delivering Sister Abigail, leaving Henley without her partner’s assistance.

Back inside the ring, Paxley took advantage of the situation and connected with the Cemetery Drive on Henley before securing the three-count.

The victory officially crowned Bliss and Paxley as the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, ending Fatal Influence’s reign with the titles.

The championship change also represents a significant development for Paxley, who entered the evening expecting to team with Flair before the backstage attack forced WWE to alter the lineup.

The title change took place just one night before WWE Money in the Bank 2026, which is scheduled for Saturday, October 10, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.