Another WWE ID Talent Confirms Departure Following Laynie Luck Exit

Another wrestler has confirmed their departure from WWE’s developmental initiative, with independent wrestling standout Marcus Mathers announcing that his time in the WWE ID program has officially ended.

The announcement comes just one day after reports emerged that WWE would not be renewing Laynie Luck’s agreement with the program.

Mathers, who recently competed in a dark match at a WWE NXT television taping, confirmed his departure through a statement on social media, reflecting positively on his experience with the company.

“As of this week, my time with WWE ID has come to an end,” Mathers wrote. “What an incredible two years it’s been. I’ve learned so much, gained invaluable knowledge and made friendships and memories that I’ll always cherish.”

Mathers also expressed gratitude to WWE for the opportunities and experience he gained during his involvement with the initiative.

“I want to thank WWE for their time! Time is the most valuable thing any of us can give.”

Despite his departure, Mathers made it clear that he has no intention of slowing down. Instead, he immediately returned to training and began preparing for his next opportunities on the independent wrestling circuit.

“So when this chapter closed, I did what I know how to do, I kept moving,” Mathers continued. “I rolled up to The Dungeon and trained with some of the hungriest people in the world.”

Mathers revealed that his training schedule included sessions with respected wrestling veterans Amazing Red and Nick Gage, alongside several upcoming matches.

“Today I got Amazing Red, Tomorrow Nick Gage, match Sunday and match Monday.”

Looking ahead, Mathers emphasized that he intends to embrace his independence and remain available for opportunities across the wrestling industry.

“Now my next chapter awaits and it’s up to me and my hunger to take me there,” he wrote. “I’m in the drivers seat. I’m going to show up EVERYWHERE to fight ANYONE.”

Mathers has established himself as a prominent name on the independent scene, competing for promotions including Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) and Beyond Wrestling. He has also gained international experience through appearances for Dragon Gate in Japan.

His previous WWE commitments generated some controversy during the summer when he withdrew from a scheduled Produce Wrestling appearance due to obligations with WWE Evolve.

Following the withdrawal, Produce Wrestling announced that it would no longer book wrestlers who canceled appearances under similar circumstances.

Mathers’ exit follows the departure of Laynie Luck, whose WWE ID agreement was reportedly not renewed.

Luck held the WWE ID Women’s Championship for nearly a year before dropping the title to Monica Monroe last weekend.

With both Mathers and Luck now departing the initiative, WWE ID has lost two recognizable names from its roster in the space of a week.