Backstage Reason Why WWE Won’t Move Hall Of Fame As A Standalone Event

By
James Hetfield
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WWE Hall Of Fame 2026
WWE Hall Of Fame 2026

During a recent Fightful Select Answers Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp addressed a fan’s question about the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

The fan inquired whether WWE has ever considered holding the induction ceremony as a separate event, perhaps on a Thursday before WrestleMania.

Sapp responded that WWE has not contemplated this change because they believe the ceremony would not attract enough interest as a standalone event. He also mentioned that the induction ceremony has lost some of its previous significance.

This year’s WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled to take place at Dolby Live at Park MGM on Friday, April 17th. The event will start at 9 PM PT, following WWE SmackDown, on the eve of the first night of WrestleMania 42.

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