Backstage Update On Adam Cole’s AEW In-Ring Return

AEW is regaining some of its star power, with the exception of one name.

Adam Cole is still recovering from a broken ankle. He has been out since the AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam special, when he was injured while running to the ring during the World Title match between MJF and Samoa Joe. He jumped off the entrance ramp to the floor at ringside and began limping.

Cole and MJF were supposed to defend the ROH Tag Team Titles at AEW WrestleDream, but MJF went ahead with the title defense in a handicap match and retained the titles. Cole stayed on television for a while, doing segments with Roderick Strong at his home.

After being revealed as The Devil at Worlds End, Cole vanished from television, laying out MJF after losing the World Heavyweight Championship. MJF exacted his revenge at Double Or Nothing by laying out his former tag team partner.

In the most recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer stated that “because of the complexity of the injury, there’s still a little time left out of action, but he hopes it’s not much longer.”

The good news is that Cole can now walk and will continue to regain mobility. We wish him a speedy recovery.