Backstage Update On Aleister Black’s WWE Status Following Ambulance Match

Aleister Black has not appeared on WWE television since suffering a brutal defeat at the hands of Damian Priest on the January 2, 2026 edition of WWE SmackDown.

As seen on the broadcast, Black was beaten by Priest in a violent ambulance match, an encounter designed to write him off television in emphatic fashion. Since then, his absence has sparked questions among fans—questions that now have some clarity.

According to PWInsider, Black’s time away from WWE programming is intentional and storyline-driven, meant to properly sell the severity of the ambulance match. While it’s believed that Black was somewhat banged up coming out of the bout, the report notes that he was not injured to the extent that he could not appear on television if absolutely necessary.

The report further indicates that Black has not been part of WWE’s ongoing European tour, reinforcing that this hiatus is a planned creative pause rather than a long-term medical absence.

At this time, there is no confirmed timetable for Aleister Black’s return to action. Given WWE’s approach, his eventual reappearance will likely be positioned as a meaningful moment following the damage inflicted by Priest.

For now, Black remains off-screen as WWE allows the effects of the ambulance match to fully register—keeping his mystique intact and setting the stage for whatever comes next.