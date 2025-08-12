Backstage Update On Bret Hart’s WWE SummerSlam Seating Issue

WWE Hall of Famer Bret “The Hitman” Hart has voiced his disappointment with WWE following a bizarre situation at SummerSlam that left him without a seat at the event, despite being invited.

Speaking on the matter, Hart said WWE told him he would be featured on camera in the crowd, but the plan fell apart upon his arrival.

He stated, “I went to SummerSlam, they invited me down… and they told me that they wanted me to be in the crowd,” Hart explained. “And then they told me once I got there that they didn’t have any seats for me.”

Hart noted that another WWE Hall of Famer, Kevin Nash, did have a seat, which added to his feeling of being disrespected. “I maybe finally realized that I don’t think they really fully appreciate me,” Hart said.

On Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez explained that WWE has been enforcing a strict “no comp” ticket policy for over a year due to strong ticket sales, meaning even main roster wrestlers struggle to get seats for friends or family.

Alvarez revealed Hart was not alone in this situation. Noelle Foley, daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, was also promised a seat before being moved to the press box when no seat was available.

Alvarez stressed that Hart wasn’t being “targeted,” but still criticized the company’s handling of the situation. “Don’t tell someone to come if you haven’t specifically reserved an actual seat for them, especially someone like Bret Hart,” he said.

