Backstage Update On Claudio Castagnoli’s AEW Contract Status

AEW star Claudio Castagnoli has been with the company for three years since he first signed on. Recently, fans have been speculating about his contract status with All Elite Wrestling.

According to Fightful Select, they investigated this matter in response to fans’ inquiries and discovered that Castagnoli still has a significant amount of time remaining on his current contract.

Additionally, the report indicated that sources within the company have revealed that AEW President and CEO Tony Khan has expressed a strong interest in keeping Castagnoli as part of AEW for the long term.