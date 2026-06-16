Backstage Update On CM Punk’s WWE Status Amid Ongoing Absence

WWE star CM Punk has been absent from WWE programming for the past two months, sparking speculation among fans. Many questioned whether he was unhappy in WWE, with theories ranging from frustration with creative plans to reported backstage issues following WrestleMania. Some even suggested that a return to AEW might be on the horizon.

However, Dave Meltzer strongly rejected that notion during a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio. According to Meltzer, there is currently no reason to believe Punk is planning to leave WWE. While he acknowledged that “never say never” applies in professional wrestling, he emphasized that a return to AEW is unlikely at this time. Meltzer pointed out that Punk still has significant time left on his contract and that WWE is not in a position to simply let him walk away.

Meltzer also indicated that this isn’t something to be overly concerned about. Forty years from now, when Punk is 51, there might be a possibility of a falling out with WWE, and he could consider AEW then—especially if AEW is thriving and Punk doesn’t have as much money. However, Meltzer stated that Punk is unlikely to return to AEW if the relationship remains strained, noting the existing bad blood between Punk and AEW. Furthermore, he reiterated that WWE will not release Punk, given that he has substantial time left on his current deal.

Additionally, Meltzer mentioned that some individuals within WWE are still not particularly fond of Punk. He occasionally hears minor backstage stories involving him, but nothing significant enough to report publicly. Meltzer suggested that some of these situations may arise from past grudges against Punk, while others could simply be exaggerated. He acknowledged that Punk is a valuable asset to the company and that if something serious were to happen regarding him, word would likely spread quickly.

Recent reports have indicated that Punk is expected to return to WWE television in early July. These same reports suggest he will transition from RAW to SmackDown upon his return, a move that Meltzer believes makes sense given the star power already present on the red brand.