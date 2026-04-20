Backstage Update On Cody Rhodes After WrestleMania 42 Injury

Cody Rhodes is expected to remain Undisputed WWE Champion despite the injury he suffered at WrestleMania 42 Night One.

According to reports, Rhodes is not currently expected to relinquish the championship following the damage sustained during his main event clash with Randy Orton. WWE is said to be closely monitoring his condition in the days leading up to SmackDown.

“Cody Rhodes is not expected to have to relinquish the Undisputed WWE Championship as of right now. WWE will continue to monitor the health of Rhodes in the coming days ahead of SmackDown.”

Rhodes retained the title in a physically brutal encounter, but the toll was evident by the end of the match. A strike from Orton left him busted open during the closing moments, and his left eye was visibly swollen shut by the final bell.

He was later placed in concussion protocol following the show and was pulled from a scheduled WWE World appearance the next day.

While the full extent of the injury remains unclear, Rhodes is currently expected to continue his reign. However, it is still uncertain whether he may require time away from television to recover.

If an absence is needed, WWE already has a storyline explanation in place. After the match, Orton attacked Rhodes with the championship and delivered a punt kick — a post-match angle that could easily be used to temporarily write the champion off television.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more WrestleMania 42 fallout and updates.