Backstage Update On Cody Rhodes’ WWE Character Direction

There has been an increase in rumors online suggesting that former Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes is being set up for a heel turn, particularly following several altercations with Nick Aldis on SmackDown.

However, these rumors appear to be unfounded. The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Rhodes is not currently scheduled for a heel turn anytime soon. According to sources within the company, any such turn is not expected to happen in the near future, and WWE will only consider it if it feels it is necessary.

The report also indicates that this situation is not likely to change “no time soon,” especially since Rhodes’ merchandise sales are performing well, a factor WWE is not inclined to jeopardize.

Rhodes lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre on the January 9th episode of SmackDown and has since begun a feud with Jacob Fatu, who interfered in that match.

Rhodes is set to face Fatu in a singles match at Saturday Night’s Main Event.