Backstage Update On Edris Enofe’s WWE Departure

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE NXT star Edris Enofe announced on his Twitter (X) account that he is officially leaving the company.

In a shared video, Enofe explained that this decision was something he had contemplated for a long time. He expressed gratitude to everyone in the company for the past four years and thanked the fans who have supported him throughout his journey.

Dave Meltzer reported on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that Enofe’s contract with WWE had not yet expired, but he requested his release, which the company granted. Meltzer mentioned that Enofe was recruited to WWE likely due to his physique and athleticism, but it seems they were ultimately not impressed with him.

Currently, there is no information on what Enofe plans to do next or whether he will continue pursuing wrestling, but updates will be provided as they become available.

Enofe last competed for WWE at an NXT house show in late July, and his most recent televised appearance was on the July 18th episode of WWE EVOLVE. During his time with the company, Enofe primarily competed in a tag team with Malik Blade.