Backstage Update On El Grande Americano vs Americano II Mask Match

During Saturday’s episode of Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, a wild brawl broke out between OG El Grande Americano and El Grande Americano II. The masked wrestlers fought all over the Gimnasio Olímpico, disregarding attempts by security and officials to separate them. El Americano II then challenged the OG Americano to a Mask vs. Mask match, although no date was announced for this confrontation.

According to Bodyslam+, sources from WWE and AAA indicate that the Mask vs. Mask match between the Americanos is currently planned for AAA’s upcoming premium live event, Noche de Los Grandes, scheduled to take place in Monterrey on Saturday, May 30th.

The rivalry between OG Americano and Americano II has intensified since the return of the OG at the 2026 Royal Rumble premium live event earlier this year. They faced off in a one-on-one match last month on WWE RAW, where El Grande Americano II came out on top.