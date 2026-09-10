Backstage Update On Janai Kai’s AEW And ROH Contract Status

Former MLW Women’s World Featherweight Champion Janai Kai has participated in several matches for Ring of Honor (ROH) since May, including Proving Ground matches against ROH Women’s World Champion Athena and ROH Women’s Pure Champion Deonna Purrazzo.

According to Fightful Select, sources from AEW have indicated that Kai is under contract with both companies. However, it has not yet been confirmed whether this contract is for a full-time position or a pay-per-appearance arrangement. Kai previously wrestled for ROH in 2021 before it was acquired by Tony Khan. She held the MLW Women’s World Featherweight Championship for 455 days, from October 2023 to January 2025, setting the current record for the longest reign with that title.

In addition to her work in ROH, Kai continues to compete on the independent scene. Most recently, she wrestled at ASÉ This Is It on September 6th, where she defeated Tootie Lynn.