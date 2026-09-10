Mick Foley Joins Cast Of Upcoming Holiday Film “The Christmas Heartbeat”

Vantage Media has announced the acquisition of a new holiday film titled “The Christmas Heartbeat,” which stars Brittany Curran, Hunter Sansone, Beverly D’Angelo, Joey Lawrence, Rachael Thompson, Courtney D’Angelo, and professional wrestling legend Mick Foley.

The report also mentioned that the film, previously titled “The Heart Brake,” is scheduled for release on Tuesday, September 29th. It is based on a true story and directed by Lance Smith, who co-wrote the screenplay with Chuck Busca.

Currently signed to AEW, Mick Foley is well-known for his love of Santa and Christmas. He has even worked as a professional Santa Claus. Foley appeared in the 2014 documentary “I Am Santa Claus” and authored a book about his experiences as Santa, titled “Saint Mick: My Journey From Hardcore Legend to Santa’s Jolly.”

The synopsis reads:

“Set in Tennessee, the romantic feature centers on New York food critic Julia Winters (Curran), who, after a sudden cardiac arrest, is forced back to her hometown, where Christmas never fades and old wounds still linger. To truly move forward, she must confront the past she thought she’d left behind and the future she never saw coming.”