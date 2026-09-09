Celebration Of Life Announced For Andy “The Butcher” Williams

A celebration of life honoring Andy “The Butcher” Williams has been announced for later this month in his hometown of Buffalo, New York.

The event will take place on Sunday, September 27, from 6–11 p.m. at Buffalo RiverWorks. Admission is free, although those planning to attend are required to reserve a ticket in advance.

Organizers announced: “Sunday, September 27th 6-11pm at Buffalo Riverworks. Please RSVP at the link for a free ticket to attend.”

Merchandise and donations connected to the event will go directly to Williams’ family, who will then distribute the proceeds among charities they have selected. “Shirts, hoodies and all donations go directly to the Williams family that they will distribute to charities they have chosen. All info at AndyWilliamsForever.com.”

The celebration will also feature a series of acoustic musical tributes. Stephen Brodsky and Adam McGrath of Cave In, Dan O’Connor and Alan Day of Four Year Strong, Anthony Green and others are scheduled to participate.

Before becoming known to wrestling fans as The Butcher, including through his run with AEW, Williams had already established a career in music as the rhythm guitarist for Buffalo hardcore band Every Time I Die.

Williams passed away at the age of 48 on September 5. The upcoming Buffalo gathering will give his family, friends and fans an opportunity to celebrate his life and his contributions to both the music and professional wrestling worlds.