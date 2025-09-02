Backstage Update On Jay White’s AEW Status

According to Fightful Select, AEW star Jay White has been sidelined for months due to a hand injury, which is likely healed by now.

However, it has been reported that he is also dealing with a shoulder injury. White recently decided to undergo surgery for this shoulder issue, which will extend his time away from the ring longer than initially anticipated.

He hasn’t competed in AEW since March, when he appeared on an episode of Collision. Currently, the expectation is that he will not return to AEW television this year.