Backstage Update On Jazmyn Nyx And Edris Enofe Leaving WWE

PWMania.com recently reported that WWE NXT stars Edris Enofe and Jazmyn Nyx have both announced their departures from the company.

Enofe did not give a specific reason for his exit, while Nyx stated that she left because she was not offered the compensation she had hoped for.

According to Fightful Select, the departures of Enofe and Nyx are not part of a larger round of talent releases from WWE.

There is currently no information regarding when the next round of talent releases will occur or whether they will affect only NXT or both NXT and the main roster.

Updates will be provided as they become available.