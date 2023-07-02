Backstage Update On John Cena’s Surprise Return At WWE Money In The Bank

John Cena had the wrestling world buzzing on Saturday.

The WWE legend made a surprise return at Money In The Bank 2023 on Saturday afternoon at the O2 Arena in London, England, catering to the London crowd in attendance and teasing WrestleMania coming to the market for the first time ever.

PWInsider.com is reporting that Cena’s return was kept a secret from virtually everyone in hopes of preventing the news from leaking ahead of time. Apparently the pro wrestling legend was kept hidden backstage at the O2 Arena until the moment he came out.

As seen during the segment on the show, Cena interacted with Grayson Waller in a segment designed to build anticipation for WWE bringing their biggest annual event, WrestleMania, to London at some point in the future.

Cena brought his wife Shay Shariatzadeh to the show as well, as he has been in London to film the action comedy “Heads of State” for Amazon, along with Edris Elba, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and others Cena reportedly had the day off from filming and was able to make the appearance without much trouble.

We will keep you posted here as updates regarding WrestleMania coming to London continue to surface.