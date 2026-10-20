Backstage Update On Kairi’s AEW Status

Former WWE Superstar KAIRI remains a free agent as speculation continues regarding her next destination in professional wrestling, with new details emerging about her contract status and reported visa situation.

According to Fightful Select, KAIRI has yet to finalize an agreement with another wrestling promotion following the expiration of her WWE contract earlier this year.

While AEW has expressed interest in the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion, she reportedly also has multiple standing offers from promotions in Japan.

Discussions surrounding her future have continued since she became available, but no agreement with AEW has been reached.

Recent speculation suggested that complications involving KAIRI’s United States visa were delaying a potential AEW signing or debut. However, the latest report indicates that the situation is not quite as previously suggested.

KAIRI’s U.S. visa has expired, meaning she would require sponsorship from a wrestling promotion or agency to secure a renewal.

Because she has not signed with AEW, the sponsorship and renewal process has not yet begun.

Should KAIRI reach an agreement with a promotion, an expedited visa application could reportedly receive approval in as little as 15 business days.

As a result, her visa status is not currently considered the primary obstacle preventing her from appearing in AEW. Instead, the more significant factor is that she has not committed to a contract with the company.

Despite continued discussions and interest from multiple promotions, KAIRI’s next move remains undecided.

Meanwhile, she is scheduled to appear on Chris Jericho’s upcoming Jericho Cruise in November.

Although the appearance has generated additional speculation about a possible connection to AEW, there is no confirmation that it signals an impending signing or debut with the promotion.

For now, KAIRI remains free to evaluate her opportunities in both the United States and Japan as she considers the next chapter of her wrestling career.