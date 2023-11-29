Backstage Update On Kamille Once Her Contract With NWA Expires

As previously reported by PWMania.com, Kamille’s contract with NWA is set to expire at the start of 2024, but it was not mentioned at the time if she was planning on re-signing with the company, although we did note that the relationship between the two sides was still very strong.

According to PWInsider.com, Kamille is not expected to re-sign with NWA, and she will be moving on from the company once her contract expires.

It was also mentioned in the report that the former NWA Women’s World Champion and Billy Corgan still have a strong relationship and that the promotion is very happy for all that she did for them during her run.

The door will reportedly always be open for her to return to the company down the line or work matches for them without a contract.