Mike Mondo Signs Multi-Year Deal With NWA

Former WWE star Mike Mondo has signed a multi-year deal with the NWA. Mondo shared the news on his Instagram.

Mondo wrote, “I made my debut with the NWA in October of 2024. I have had the honor and privilege to work with some of the best in the business since my arrival. With that said….. I am honored and pleased to announce I have officially signed a contract with the National Wrestling Alliance(NWA). I want to thank Billy Corgan & everyone involved with NWA for believing in me and giving me this great opportunity. I’m in the prime of my career & super excited for the future. Get ready cause I can assure you…It’s My Time…. Mondo’s Time…..It’s Gut Check Time!!!!!!”