Photo: Nick Hogan Trains With NWA Star, Sparks Wrestling Comeback Rumors

Nick Hogan — the son of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan — is once again fueling speculation about entering the pro wrestling business. Years after rumors of an in-ring debut fizzled out, Hogan has posted a new photo on Instagram showing himself training alongside NWA star Bryan Idol, suggesting he may finally be preparing for a wrestling career.

Nick Hogan, now 35, is best known for appearing on the reality shows Hogan Knows Best and Brooke Knows Best. His name has also made headlines for far more serious reasons; he was involved in a 2007 car crash that left his passenger with life-changing injuries, resulting in Hogan serving jail time.

Despite being the son of one of wrestling’s most iconic performers, Nick has never fully committed to the business. He trained briefly with Rikishi over a decade ago, but no official debut ever followed. The photo with Idol marks the first significant sign in years that Hogan may be reconsidering the ring.

The NWA star training with Hogan is none other than Bryan Idol, one of the promotion’s most decorated current champions. Idol is the reigning NWA World Television Champion, having captured the title at the 2025 Crockett Cup. Beyond his in-ring accomplishments, Idol plays a major role behind the scenes as a National Promoter for the NWA and co-founder of the Fight The World (FTW) Wrestling Academy in Florida.

At this time, neither Nick Hogan nor the NWA has issued a statement on whether the training signals a potential debut, but the timing and the company he’s keeping have certainly reignited speculation.