Pro Wrestling Legend Rick Link Enters Hospice Care

Pro wrestling legend Rick Link, best known for his feud with WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler and his time in the NWA, is entering hospice care. Link’s sister shared this sad news last Friday, announcing that the two-time AWA Southern Heavyweight Champion is nearing the end of his life.

The announcement was made via a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for his upcoming funeral.

Link grew up a fan of professional wrestling and began training at 15 under Johnny Hunter. He made his pro wrestling debut in 1975, working for Hunter’s Eastern Wrestling Association, the IWA, and more.

In 1979, Link started working for the NWA. He famously feuded with Lawler in Memphis and became involved in Lawler’s feud with comedian Andy Kaufman.

After going into semi-retirement in 2010, his most recent recorded match took place at Revolution Wrestling Authority’s Unfinished Business event in May 2023.