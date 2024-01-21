Backstage Update On Kamille’s Contract Negotiation Talks With WWE And AEW

According to Fightful Select, former NWA Women’s Champion Kamille has been in contract negotiation talks with both WWE and AEW about possibly signing with either company, with WWE making overtures in recent weeks, although that didn’t stop the former NWA star from appearing backstage on Dynamite.

It was also mentioned that Kamille had a six-month option in her NWA deal that would have seen her work with the company through the first-half of 2024, however she ended up passing on that option.

As of this writing, Kamille has yet to sign with either company and even though it was initially believed that she was only on Dynamite to visit friends, it has since been confirmed that while at the show, she did speak with higher-ups in AEW.