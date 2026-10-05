Backstage Update On Keanu Carver’s Reported WWE Release

Additional details have emerged regarding Keanu Carver’s reported departure from WWE, including when the former NXT talent is believed to have been released.

Earlier reports indicated that Carver, whose real name is Kevin Robertson, had been removed from WWE’s internal roster and was no longer with the company. Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com has now reported that Carver was actually released last week.

“I am told Keanu Carver was actually released last week,” Alvarez wrote Monday.

Those within NXT are reportedly under the impression that Carver has already been gone from WWE for approximately a week. WWE has not publicly announced or confirmed his release as of this writing.

The development comes after allegations involving Carver surfaced last week. A female NXT wrestler filed an order of protection against him, alleging harassment and stalking following the end of their relationship.

The petition also contains allegations that Carver threatened the woman and her cats. The allegations have not been established in court.

Carver signed with WWE in 2023. His final match took place at an NXT live event in Lakeland, Florida, on September 12, where he defeated Brad Baylor.

His final televised appearance came on the September 8 episode of NXT, when he teamed with EK Prosper and Cruz Montana in a loss to Mason Rook, Saquon Shugars and Tony D’Angelo.