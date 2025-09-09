Backstage Update On Kenny Omega And Swerve Strickland’s AEW TV Return

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, top AEW stars Swerve Strickland and Kenny Omega are expected to return by January of next year.

It was noted in the report that Will Ospreay, who is scheduled for neck surgery, definitely will not be back by then.

This update follows the fact that both wrestlers were recently written off television. Strickland underwent surgery for a torn meniscus, while Omega is still recovering from the effects of diverticulitis.

Additionally, Omega had reportedly planned a trip to Japan for several months, meaning he will miss the All Out event.