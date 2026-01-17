Backstage Update On Kevin Owens’ WWE Return Following Serious Neck Injury

In April 2025, WWE veteran Kevin Owens sustained a serious neck injury, leading many to believe he wouldn’t be back in time for WrestleMania 42 this year. However, in November, he shared a brief video clip showcasing his recovery training, which fueled speculation about his possible return to in-ring action, potentially at the Royal Rumble in 2026. Unfortunately, that now seems unlikely.

Sean Ross Sapp discussed Owens’ situation on the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers, providing insight into when he might return to WWE.

According to Sapp, Owens didn’t undergo surgery until July of last year, and he hasn’t heard any updates about Owens engaging in serious ring training. Sapp also indicated that WWE personnel have not communicated any plans or creative discussions regarding Owens’ return at this time. He suggested that WWE is likely to wait until Owens fully heals and assesses his own readiness after such a significant injury.

Since signing with WWE in 2014, Owens has established himself as a top wrestler, engaging in memorable feuds with notable figures such as Shane McMahon, John Cena, Steve Austin, and Sami Zayn.